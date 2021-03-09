Subscriber login Close [x]
DO Cava unveils latest push to ‘elevate quality perception’

By Lisa Riley
Published:  09 March, 2021

The Consejo Regulador de la Denominación de Origen Protegida Cava (DO Cava) has launched its latest campaign aimed at elevating the ‘quality perception’ of the Spanish bubbles.

Kicking off next month, the nine-month push comprises trade and consumer-focused marketing and educational programmes across the UK to build awareness and appreciation for Cava as a “nuanced, high-quality sparkling wine, with the ability to pair with a vast array of global cuisines”.
 
The regulatory body said it would achieve this via a new ‘360 Degrees of Cava’ concept, which will incorporate a series of tailored PR efforts, strategic partnerships, and curated events and initiatives to bring visibility to the “unique attributes” of Cava. 

It cited those as traditional method sparkling wine, indigenous grape varieties, extraordinary versatility with food pairings, bottle ageing and the distinctive terroir and culture of its Spanish-Mediterranean origins. 

“Historically the UK market has always been a strategic market of great importance for Cava. Despite the pandemic, exports have been positive, up 6.55% from the previous year, which is a clear sign that Cava is enjoyed by Brits and that the opportunity to continue to grow Cava’s market share exists,” said Patrícia Correia, director of communications for DO Cava. 

The rich gastronomic culture of Spain and the Mediterranean was “rightly popular in the UK and Cava is a central part of that vibrant scene,” she added.

Scheduled activities include a series of educational trade seminars, consumer tastings, food and wine pairing events, retail and media partnerships, and advertising campaigns.

The latest push follows several initiatives aimed at boosting the image of Cava as a quality product, including a new website launched in October last year and, at the backend of 2019, a campaign featuring a ‘The future’s about quality’ tagline. 

DO Cava also launched a strategic plan based on the segmentation and zoning of Cava last year in order to “protect the uniqueness and authenticity” of the wine by drawing attention to origin.

 

 

