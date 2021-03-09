Govt extends pavement licences

By Lisa Riley

The government has confirmed the automatic extension of pavement licences for a further 12 months to September 2022 as part of measures to support hospitality businesses in reopening safely.

The move would making it easier and cheaper for pubs, restaurants and cafes to continue to make alfresco dining a reality with outside seating, stated Robert Jenrick, Local Government Secretary of State, in a letter to local authorities confirming the measure.

Jenrick urged councils to grant licences swiftly under the new light touch procedure introduced last year – £100 fee and deemed grant in 10 days – and recommended licences be granted for as long as possible and that previously granted licences should be automatically extended.

“Wholeheartedly welcoming” the decision, UK Hospitality said the move would give greater flexibility to hospitality businesses to trade outdoors in England.

“The Secretary of State’s decision will enable many more hospitality businesses – such as pubs, bars, hotels, cafés and restaurants to reopen safely on 12 April for outdoor eating and drinking than would have been otherwise possible,” said CEO Kate Nicholls.

“It’s encouraging to see the government make clear that all such licences previously granted under these provisions should continue to apply beyond summer 2021, so that businesses do not have to reapply or be charged a further fee. We hope that all local authorities follow this direction and support their local hospitality businesses – as many did last year,” she said.

Moreover, Nicholls also welcomed assurances that the right to erect marquees and awnings for two months without planning permission would remain in place for hospitality businesses.

“It’s heartening to see the Secretary of State’s request that local authorities do all they can to support hospitality businesses as they re-open this spring and summer in line with the government’s roadmap.

“The extension of this outdoor flexibility, along with the support offered by the Chancellor in his budget last week, will enable hospitality businesses to do the same this summer as they look to rebuild.”

However, Nicholls also reiterated the importance of remembering that many hospitality venues don’t have outdoor space and therefore won’t be able to trade until 17 May at the earliest, warning that all of these measures would be almost entirely in vain if businesses are not able to re-open in full and without restrictions on 21 June.

Last month, Westminster City Council announced that it would reintroduce last summer’s alfresco scheme to help the hospitality sector.





