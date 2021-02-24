Villa Maria launches first organic range

By Lisa Riley

Villa Maria has unveiled its first organic range as part of its commitment to converting 100% of its company vineyards to be organically managed by 2030.

Named EarthGarden, the range is 100% BioGro certified and includes Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2020, Hawke’s Bay Rosé 2020, Marlborough Pinot Noir 2019 and Hawke’s Bay Merlot Cabernet Sauvignon 2019.

The range, the culmination of a “two-decade long journey of discovery in some of New Zealand’s best wine regions”, would meet the rising global demand for sustainable produce, said Villa Maria.

It will initially launch in New Zealand 1 March, followed by the UK in April.

“The global organic wine market was forecasted last year by IWSR to grow 43% by 2024, and New Zealand’s $2bn wine industry is well positioned to capitalise on this trend,” said Matt Deller MW, Villa Maria’s chief global sales & marketing officer.

Fiona Mottershaw, brand controller at UK distributor Hatch Mansfield, added: “We are thrilled to be launching this significant new organic range from Villa Maria in 2021. With the environment an ever more pressing consideration in all of our minds, the time couldn’t be more perfect to start showcasing the work that Villa Maria has been doing, for many years now, to put sustainability at the heart of the business.”

In addition to organic practices, Villa Maria's commitment to sustainability includes sourcing all its packaging within 22km of the Auckland Estate to reduce carbon emissions. In addition, all Villa Maria wines are in New Zealand-made bottles with an average of 69% recycled glass.

In November last year, Villa Maria announced it was aiming to sell 31ha of surplus land surrounding its headquarters in Mangere, Auckland, and that it was exploring raising capital to accelerate growth plans worldwide.







