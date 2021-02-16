Subscriber login Close [x]
Bibendum bolsters ‘luxury’ portfolio with Mission Hill

By Lisa Riley
Published:  16 February, 2021

Bibendum has bolstered its ‘luxury’ portfolio with British Columbia’s Mission Hill Family Estate. 

The distribution deal will see a limited selection of luxury wines from Mission Hill’s private cellars, including Bordeaux-style reds, elegant Pinot Noirs and aromatic whites, made available for the first time in the UK.

Robert Mathias, wine buyer, Bibendum, said he was “immensely excited to continue developing Bibendum’s range of cool climate wines, and its Canadian portfolio in particular. 

“Mission Hill is a real leader in the Okanagan Valley, a region which has so much excitement in terms of the quality of the wines but also the variety of its terroirs. The wines from Mission Hill continue to push the limits of quality, sustainability and drinkability year after year. Values we hold very highly in the Bibendum family.”

Paul Beavis, MD, Iconic Wineries of British Columbia, added: “Mission Hill Family Estate pioneered high-end winemaking in Canada and is at the forefront of placing the Okanagan Valley on the world wine map. We are thrilled to be expanding our presence in the UK with some of the most highly awarded wines in our Iconic Collection.”

Mission Hill would complement Iconic Wineries of British Columbia’s recently launched CheckMate range, he added. 

“By partnering with Bibendum we will be able to showcase our exceptional portfolio of wines, and the unique Okanagan winemaking region, to the more discerning wine consumer and to the wider world.”

The limited release wines selected by Bibendum will be available to the UK market primarily through the HoReCa market, and then in time be made available in other channels. 

The launch follows the recent announcement that the UK and Canada have agreed a deal to continue trading under the same terms as the current EU agreement after the Brexit transition period ends.


 

