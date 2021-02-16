Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Virgin Wines announces stock market flotation

By Lisa Riley
Published:  16 February, 2021

Virgin Wines has announced plans for a stock market flotation.

The home delivery wine retailer plans to list on London's junior Aim market on or about 2 March in a move reportedly set to value the group at about £100m.

The move follows a boom in demand spurred on by the Covid-19 pandemic. The business said it delivered more than 1 million cases of wines to customers last year, with subscriptions now making up nearly three quarters of annual sales – 147,000 of its 169,000 customers are now subscribers.

“We are delighted to announce our intention to list on AIM signifying an exciting new chapter in the Group’s long-term development,” said Jay Wright, CEO of Virgin Wines. 

“We have enjoyed strong, consistent growth recently resulting in the Group delivering more than one million cases of wine to consumers during 2020. Underpinned by the strength of our customer proposition as well as the benefit of many positive consumer trends, we have a clear strategy to continue this growth over the coming years.”

The group saw revenues soar 55% year-on-year to £40.6m in the second half of 2020, with underlying earnings leaping 196% to £4.5m. 

Founded in 2000 by Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, Virgin Wines was sold to Direct Wines five years later.




 




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The dry truth of drought in Burgundy

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95