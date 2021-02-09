Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Oxford Wine Company launches tourism platform

By Lisa Riley
Published:  09 February, 2021

The Oxford Wine Company (OWC) has launched a wine tourism platform aimed at making wineries "accessible to everybody". 

Launched last month, the Vind platform currently comprises 917 wineries worldwide, with each having control of their own page, where winery news can be found alongside the stories behind the producers.

In addition, the platform features educational articles and wine tourism tips written by guest writers.

It is free for wineries to join the platform, which was founded by William Sandbach – OWC director and son of founder Ted Sandbach – and has been 18 months in the making. 

With more wineries joining every day, Sandbach said the business hoped to have 2,000 - 3,000 signed up by the end of the year.

The aim of the initiative was to create a platform that would “help people find wineries, worldwide – whether you're at home or abroad”, he said.

"Vind has been created to make wineries accessible to everybody. Not many people want to spend thousands of pounds on a wine package holiday. However, many people are interested in wine and would love a winery experience, whether that's a tasting, tour, lunch or more,” he said.

With people currently unable to travel, this year was all about growing the platform by increasing both the number of wineries onboard and active users, added Sandbach, who came up with the idea when wanting to visit some vineyards while holidaying in France. 

“After a morning spent searching online, I found myself frustrated by how difficult it was to figure out which vineyards were nearby, which accepted visitors, provided tours or held tastings. So, on my return home, I started work on Vind,” he said.

“Vind makes it easy to find and experience the world's best wineries.” 

Last September, OWC was placed at number three in Harpers Wine & Spirit's 50 Best Indies 2020. Number one went, for the second year in a row, to Bin Two and number two to Luvians Bottle Shop.  



 

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The dry truth of drought in Burgundy

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95