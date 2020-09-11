Bin Two scoops pole position in 50 Best Indies as top 10 announced

By Andrew Catchpole

Padstow’s Bin Two has romped home for a second year running with top placing in our 50 Best Indies 2020 list.

This small but perfectly-formed hybrid merchant joined fellow top 10 indies during a live webinar earlier today (11 September), where the countdown from 10 to the coveted No. 1 took place.

Beating Luvians (No. 2) and Oxford Wine Company (No. 3) to clinch the top spot in this hard contested annual celebration, Bin Two’s team were clearly delighted with their success, with the atmosphere of indie-camaraderie further enhanced by all-round toasts of Gosset Champagne.

The company was singled out once more for “its innovation, creativity, community-focused ethos, marketing flair and championing the unusual”, with our judges adding, “roll on our 50 Best Indies 2020 list and owner Mike Boyne and his team have once again delivered on all this and more”.

The webinar marked the final countdown in a week that has seen the results released in tranches of 10 each day, with the much-anticipated results providing a showcase for the best independent wine merchants in the UK.

During the final live session each of these merchants was asked to reveal a little of the personality and strategy behind the success of their business, which you can watch via the video link on the Harpers website or via the link here. A full write up on the 50 Best Indies 2020 is also now out with our digital edition, up on harpers.co.uk.

In addition to being judged on a host of far-reaching attributes from company ethos, range and innovation, this year’s 50 Best Indies also considered the agility and adaptability shown by businesses in the face of the pandemic in what has been a most extraordinary year.

The Harpers team would like to again extend a massive and hearty congratulations to all of our top 10, along with all the fantastic merchants that made it onto our 50 Best Indies 2020 list this year, as listed below.

We’d also like to thank our generous sponsors, Louis Latour Agencies and Lanchester Wines, for partnering on this year's awards and making it all possible.

Well done all and we hope to see many of you back next year.

Harpers 50 Best Indies 2020

1 Bin Two, Padstow (Best in UK)

2 Luvians Bottle Shop, St Andrews (Best Scottish Indie)

3 Oxford Wine Company, Oxfordshire (Best Home Counties Indie)

4 Loki Wines, Birmingham (Best Midlands Indie)

5 Hedonism Wines, London (Best London Indie)

6 Reserve Wines, Manchester (Best Northern Indie)

7 Define Food & Wine, Northwich

8 Jeroboams, London

9 Vino Wines, Edinburgh

10 Cambridge Wine Merchants, Cambridge (Best East Anglian Indie)

11 Theatre of Wine, London

12 Lea & Sandeman, London

13 Butlers Wine Cellar, Brighton

14 Berry Bros & Rudd, London

15 Yapp Brothers, Mere (Best South Western Indie)

16 Thirsty, Cambridge

17 South Down Cellars, West Sussex

18 D Byrne & Co, Clitheroe

19 Vineyards of Sherborne, Dorset

20 Vagabond, London

21 Bottle Apostle, London

22 The Good Wine Shop, London

23 Vindinista, London

24 HarperWells, Norwich

25 Hennings Wine Merchants, West Sussex

26 Chesters Wine Merchants, Abergavenny (Best Welsh Indie)

27 Valhalla’s Goat, Glasgow

28 Adnams, Suffolk

29 Tivoli Wines, Cheltenham

30 Woodwinters, Scotland

31 Hanford Wines, London

32 Amps Wine Merchants, Oundle

33 Taurus Wines, Surrey

34 Field & Fawcett Wine Merchants and Delicatessen, York

35 Highbury Vintners, London

36 Martinez Wines, Bradford

37 The Vineking, Surrey

38 Grape Minds, Oxford

39 D Vine Cellars, London

40 Tanners Wine Merchants, Shropshire

41 Cheers Wine Merchants, Wales

42 The Solent Cellar, Lymington

43 Good Spirits Co, Glasgow

44 Secret Bottle Shop, Hereford

45 Connolly’s Wine Merchants, Birmingham

46 Ake & Humphris, Harrogate

47 Philglass & Swiggot, London

48 NY Wines, Cambridge

49 Haynes Hanson & Clark, London, Gloucestershire and Hampshire

50 Duncan Murray Wines, Market Harborough













