Bin Two scoops pole position in 50 Best Indies as top 10 announced

Padstow’s Bin Two has romped home for a second year running with top placing in our 50 Best Indies 2020 list.
This small but perfectly-formed hybrid merchant joined fellow top 10 indies during a live webinar earlier today (11 September), where the countdown from 10 to the coveted No. 1 took place.
Beating Luvians (No. 2) and Oxford Wine Company (No. 3) to clinch the top spot in this hard contested annual celebration, Bin Two’s team were clearly delighted with their success, with the atmosphere of indie-camaraderie further enhanced by all-round toasts of Gosset Champagne.
The company was singled out once more for “its innovation, creativity, community-focused ethos, marketing flair and championing the unusual”, with our judges adding, “roll on our 50 Best Indies 2020 list and owner Mike Boyne and his team have once again delivered on all this and more”.
The webinar marked the final countdown in a week that has seen the results released in tranches of 10 each day, with the much-anticipated results providing a showcase for the best independent wine merchants in the UK.
During the final live session each of these merchants was asked to reveal a little of the personality and strategy behind the success of their business, which you can watch via the video link on the Harpers website or via the link here. A full write up on the 50 Best Indies 2020 is also now out with our digital edition, up on harpers.co.uk.
In addition to being judged on a host of far-reaching attributes from company ethos, range and innovation, this year’s 50 Best Indies also considered the agility and adaptability shown by businesses in the face of the pandemic in what has been a most extraordinary year.
The Harpers team would like to again extend a massive and hearty congratulations to all of our top 10, along with all the fantastic merchants that made it onto our 50 Best Indies 2020 list this year, as listed below.
We’d also like to thank our generous sponsors, Louis Latour Agencies and Lanchester Wines, for partnering on this year's awards and making it all possible.
Well done all and we hope to see many of you back next year.
Harpers 50 Best Indies 2020
1 Bin Two, Padstow (Best in UK)
2 Luvians Bottle Shop, St Andrews (Best Scottish Indie)
3 Oxford Wine Company, Oxfordshire (Best Home Counties Indie)
4 Loki Wines, Birmingham (Best Midlands Indie)
5 Hedonism Wines, London (Best London Indie)
6 Reserve Wines, Manchester (Best Northern Indie)
7 Define Food & Wine, Northwich
8 Jeroboams, London
9 Vino Wines, Edinburgh
10 Cambridge Wine Merchants, Cambridge (Best East Anglian Indie)
11 Theatre of Wine, London
12 Lea & Sandeman, London
13 Butlers Wine Cellar, Brighton
14 Berry Bros & Rudd, London
15 Yapp Brothers, Mere (Best South Western Indie)
16 Thirsty, Cambridge
17 South Down Cellars, West Sussex
18 D Byrne & Co, Clitheroe
19 Vineyards of Sherborne, Dorset
20 Vagabond, London
21 Bottle Apostle, London
22 The Good Wine Shop, London
23 Vindinista, London
24 HarperWells, Norwich
25 Hennings Wine Merchants, West Sussex
26 Chesters Wine Merchants, Abergavenny (Best Welsh Indie)
27 Valhalla’s Goat, Glasgow
28 Adnams, Suffolk
29 Tivoli Wines, Cheltenham
30 Woodwinters, Scotland
31 Hanford Wines, London
32 Amps Wine Merchants, Oundle
33 Taurus Wines, Surrey
34 Field & Fawcett Wine Merchants and Delicatessen, York
35 Highbury Vintners, London
36 Martinez Wines, Bradford
37 The Vineking, Surrey
38 Grape Minds, Oxford
39 D Vine Cellars, London
40 Tanners Wine Merchants, Shropshire
41 Cheers Wine Merchants, Wales
42 The Solent Cellar, Lymington
43 Good Spirits Co, Glasgow
44 Secret Bottle Shop, Hereford
45 Connolly’s Wine Merchants, Birmingham
46 Ake & Humphris, Harrogate
47 Philglass & Swiggot, London
48 NY Wines, Cambridge
49 Haynes Hanson & Clark, London, Gloucestershire and Hampshire
50 Duncan Murray Wines, Market Harborough