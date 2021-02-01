Inter Beaujolais appoints new President and Vice President

Inter Beaujolais has appointed Daniel Bulliat as President and Philippe Bardet as Vice President.

Taking over from Dominique Piron as his two-year mandate comes to an end, Bulliat comes from a long line of Beaujolais winegrowers.

He operates more than 30 hectares, classified in appellations Beaujolais-Villages, Chiroubles, Morgon, Côte de Brouilly, Moulin-à-Vent and Fleurie, as well as having been the been the founding president of the Fête des Sarmentelles since 1989.

He was also President and Vice-President of ODG Beaujolais-Beaujolais Villages and a member of the national committee for the INAO.

“Since the last term of office, we have regained a certain serenity. A new strategy has been put in place at Inter Beaujolais, thanks in particular to a renewal of the team of motivated and involved permanent staff with a modern and dynamic vision of the sector,” said Bulliat.

The vineyard was “ready to meet the challenges that await it: diversification, the upscaling of our wines, ecological transition, restructuring of the vineyard and commercial development”, he added.

“We must all together continue the efforts started in 2017 to reposition Beaujolais wines and ensure continuity. We're in a pretty good place to be successful.”

Born in Lyon, new Vice President Philippe Bardet has been living in the north of Beaujolais for 38 years and comes from a large family of merchants.

He is now the manager of Maison Jean Loron, one of the main operators of Beaujolais wines present in more than 50 countries around the world.

“The great Beaujolais wines can improve upon aging for 10 years or more, they do not need additions to be natural. We have in our hands a unique terroir which flourishes on the oldest granites in France. I believe in the new generation of winegrowers, daring, generous, careful to respect our terroirs,” he said.

In October, Inter Beaujolais declared the 2020 vintage “positive”, describing the region as going from “strength to strength”.















