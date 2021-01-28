NZ online wine retailer reports record-breaking year

By Lisa Riley

Online wine retailer The New Zealand House of Wine has reported record-breaking sales.

The business, which falls under the Cadman Capital Group’s portfolio of companies, said sales surged 86.5% year-on-year during the nine month period from April to December 2020, a record for the online retailer.

The growth was driven by UK consumers continuing to opt for online ordering and home delivery options due to the pandemic, but sales were also boosted by the business implementing changes to “significantly improve” its logistical operations and customer service in early 2020, it said.

In addition, the business underwent a period of digital transformation later in the year, launching a new-look website, which was backed by an increase in online marketing activity to drive awareness of the brand and its offering, it added.

“No one could have predicted the happenings of 2020 and even more so, no one could have anticipated whether that would positively or negatively affect each individual business.

“We are extremely fortunate to have prepared well for the increase in demand, allowing us to effectively react through the creation of new jobs and the relocation to a larger premises,” said Kieran Wilson, wine buyer at The New Zealand House of Wine.

Giles Cadman, chairman of the Cadman Capital Group, said: “When we initially began to see order numbers increase, we had to adapt quickly to the growing demand. Our ability to do so has resulted in a fantastic year for the business and has reassured us that the operational excellence we strive for has been implemented effectively. We hope to continue serving increased numbers of wine enthusiasts throughout the UK with new and exciting wines of the New World, at great prices and with great service.”

Founded in 2003, The New Zealand House of Wine’s portfolio comprises wines from more than 40 NZ producers.

Last week, New Zealand Winegrowers reported a 23% leap in off-trade value sales of New Zealand wine in the UK in 2020.