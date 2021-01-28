Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

NZ online wine retailer reports record-breaking year

By Lisa Riley
Published:  28 January, 2021

Online wine retailer The New Zealand House of Wine has reported record-breaking sales. 

The business, which falls under the Cadman Capital Group’s portfolio of companies, said sales surged 86.5% year-on-year during the nine month period from April to December 2020, a record for the online retailer. 

The growth was driven by UK consumers continuing to opt for online ordering and home delivery options due to the pandemic, but sales were also boosted by the business implementing changes to “significantly improve” its logistical operations and customer service in early 2020, it said.

In addition, the business underwent a period of digital transformation later in the year, launching a new-look website, which was backed by an increase in online marketing activity to drive awareness of the brand and its offering, it added.

“No one could have predicted the happenings of 2020 and even more so, no one could have anticipated whether that would positively or negatively affect each individual business. 

“We are extremely fortunate to have prepared well for the increase in demand, allowing us to effectively react through the creation of new jobs and the relocation to a larger premises,” said Kieran Wilson, wine buyer at The New Zealand House of Wine. 

Giles Cadman, chairman of the Cadman Capital Group, said: “When we initially began to see order numbers increase, we had to adapt quickly to the growing demand. Our ability to do so has resulted in a fantastic year for the business and has reassured us that the operational excellence we strive for has been implemented effectively. We hope to continue serving increased numbers of wine enthusiasts throughout the UK with new and exciting wines of the New World, at great prices and with great service.” 

Founded in 2003, The New Zealand House of Wine’s portfolio comprises wines from more than 40 NZ producers. 

Last week, New Zealand Winegrowers reported a 23% leap in off-trade value sales of New Zealand wine in the UK in 2020.

 

 

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The dry truth of drought in Burgundy

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95