Enotria adds bubbles geared away from the Grandes Marques

By Lisa Riley

Enotria & Coe has added a quartet of sparkling wines to its portfolio geared away from the Grandes Marques.

The newcomers, available now from the London distributor, comprise Contratto, Gramona, Leoube, Della Vitte and Porte Noire.

With little in the way of growth for Champagne throughout 2020 – off-trade data keeps pointing to Champagne losing its effervescence throughout the year, down 6% in volume and 2% in value (Nielsen 2020 Market Report) – Enotria said it was “keen to service a different and growing part of the market”.

“We’re all battling through the tier system, but overall, we’re optimistic about the Christmas and New Year’s trade being a step towards normality. It is likely to see a demand for fizz, even if just to toast out a year to forget,” said Harriet Kininmonth, director of buying at Enotria & Coe.

“2020 has brought so many changes and we trust in our pioneering spirit to help navigate the months ahead, which is why we’ve added strong selection of alternative sparkling wines to our portfolio,” she added.

Enotria’s online retail site, Great Wine Co, reflected drinkers’ change of preference towards alternative fizz, with sparkling wine growing at twice the rate of Champagne throughout the year and plus 500% overall, in part due to the surge of sales moving online during Lockdown, she added.

“We’re seeing both the trade and consumers gaining a better knowledge of alternative sparkling wines and they now have confidence in their quality. Packaging, provenance, process, heritage and even famous names – it’s not just Champagne that offers what drinkers want and we’re thrilled to have bolstered our stellar offering to showcase the best alternatives on the market”.

During lockdown, Champagne sales plummeted 29% making it the worst performing category across all wine (Nielsen 2020 Market Report).

Earlier this week, Harpers caught up with Enotria CEO Troy Christensen as part of our New Horizons Q&A series.