Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Hancock confirms London to enter Tier 3

By Lisa Riley
Published:  14 December, 2020

Matt Hancock has confirmed that London will move into Tier 3 Covid restrictions from Wednesday, alongside parts of Essex and Hertfordshire.  

The health secretary said the Tier 3 measures will come into force one minute past midnight on Wednesday, meaning all bars, pubs and restaurants must stay closed except for delivery and takeaway.  

In response to the “devastating news”, Kate Nicholls, CEO of UK Hospitality, told BBC News that closing London hospitality businesses during the busiest trading period of the year [the last two weeks in December] would wipe out £2.7bn from the capital’s economy.

Moreover, Nicholls said she feared that there would be 160,000 jobs that would be put at risk. 

“Those people simply can't now be be able to be employed throughout the first quarter of next year without the revenues being generated during December, so it's a very bleak time for hospitality across the capital,” she said.

Last month, following Hancock’s announcement on 26 November on which areas would head into which tier following the lockdown, UK Hospitality said that should the restrictions last the entire month of December, an estimated £7.8bn worth of trading would be wiped out across the sector when compared to 2019.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Trade Marketing Manager UK & Europe

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Brand Manager UK & Europe

...

North South Wines: Customer Services Assistant

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long read: From hospitality to homelessness

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95