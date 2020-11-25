Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Sommlight series and crush playlist launched by Washington Wine

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  25 November, 2020

In moves to spread some cheer around the industry, Washington Wine has launched a new digital series called Sommlight, complete with dedicated website featuring stories from leading trade lights.

The initiative, which is to focus on sommeliers and wine professionals, aims to showcase “their humour, humanity and depth,” according to the regional promotional body.

It aims to do this by delving into the more personal side of those that keep the trade ticking over, while also taking a “deep dive” into the world of somms and the industry as a whole, with Washington Wine’s David Flaherty hosting the conversations.

In a separate but complimentary move, the association has also launched a harvest 2020 playlist, featuring tracks that kept motivation high among cellar workers during the taxing vintage period.

“We’ve had some incredible sommeliers support Washington over the years which inspired us to create this series. We want to show what makes sommeliers tick beyond being ‘on the floor’ – our goal is to pull apart the archetype of the sommelier and see what makes them alive,” said Flaherty.

“But also, if you tune in, you can see how they like their eggs, their favourite 90s song, and their favourite guilty pleasure food and wine pairing!”

The musical tastes of west coast cellar hands appears to range far and wide, with songs on the extensive playlist ranging from the epic You’re the One that I Want from Grease at Orenda Winery to rock classic Seven Nation Army by The White Stripes at Eleven Winery, by way of Eagle Harbour Co’s penchant for Grateful Dead number Box of Rain.

The full #WAwine playlist can be heard here.






Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Off Piste Wines: Impulse Sales Manager

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Trade Marketing Manager UK & Europe

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Brand Manager UK & Europe

...

North South Wines: Customer Services Assistant

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Raicilla: The new face of agave

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95