Sommlight series and crush playlist launched by Washington Wine

By Andrew Catchpole

In moves to spread some cheer around the industry, Washington Wine has launched a new digital series called Sommlight, complete with dedicated website featuring stories from leading trade lights.

The initiative, which is to focus on sommeliers and wine professionals, aims to showcase “their humour, humanity and depth,” according to the regional promotional body.

It aims to do this by delving into the more personal side of those that keep the trade ticking over, while also taking a “deep dive” into the world of somms and the industry as a whole, with Washington Wine’s David Flaherty hosting the conversations.

In a separate but complimentary move, the association has also launched a harvest 2020 playlist, featuring tracks that kept motivation high among cellar workers during the taxing vintage period.

“We’ve had some incredible sommeliers support Washington over the years which inspired us to create this series. We want to show what makes sommeliers tick beyond being ‘on the floor’ – our goal is to pull apart the archetype of the sommelier and see what makes them alive,” said Flaherty.

“But also, if you tune in, you can see how they like their eggs, their favourite 90s song, and their favourite guilty pleasure food and wine pairing!”

The musical tastes of west coast cellar hands appears to range far and wide, with songs on the extensive playlist ranging from the epic You’re the One that I Want from Grease at Orenda Winery to rock classic Seven Nation Army by The White Stripes at Eleven Winery, by way of Eagle Harbour Co’s penchant for Grateful Dead number Box of Rain.

The full #WAwine playlist can be heard here.











