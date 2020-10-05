Washington State adds Candy Mountain to AVAs

By Mathew Lyons

Candy Mountain has been confirmed as Washington State’s 16th American Viticultural Area (AVA) by the US Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau.

The ruling makes the region the smallest AVA in the state, with just 815 acres of well-drained soils on south-facing slopes.

Some 110 acres are currently under vine in Candy Mountain, almost all of which are red varieties.

Commenting on the news, Steve Warner, president of the Washington State Wine Commission, said: “Candy Mountain is small but mighty. The region has been growing highly regarded grapes for years, so it will be great to finally see the AVA-designated wines out in the world.”

Geologist and wine industry consultant Kevin Pogue, who authored the submission to the Tax and Trade Bureau, added: “The fruit from Candy Mountain is highly regarded. There’s new acreage going in right now and I think it has the potential to be one of the most visible AVAs in Washington.

“Winemakers who have used the fruit are very impressed with the quality.”

Candy Mountain sits within the existing AVAs of Yakima Valley and Columbia Valley. The news of its confirmation follows hot on the heels of Royal Slope, which was awarded AVA status at the beginning of last month.