ABS makes first foray into Washington State

By Lisa Riley
Published:  19 February, 2020

Awin Barratt Siegel Wine Agencies (ABS) has made its first foray into Washington State with an own-label wine from the Yakima Valley AVA.

Cascadia Syrah is the first of two forays into Washington State for ABS as the business gears up to launch new agency, Kevin White Winery, also from the Yakima Valley AVA, later next month.

Sourced from a single family owned and operated vineyard, Cascadia is 100% Syrah and is targeted at independent retail (rrp: £15).

It takes its name from the Cascade Mountain Range, which runs from the north of Washington State southwards into Oregon.

The wine showcased the “plush ripe fruit flavours, typically found across Washington State”, said marketing manager Lesley Gray.

“We believe this competitively priced wine, with its striking label, will appeal to a wide audience and encourage experimentation from consumers, who are not yet familiar with this wine-growing region.

“Washington State is still new to many consumers but is producing really accessible fruit driven wines."

Cascadia Syrah will be available in the UK from early March.

The news follows ABS announcing last month that it is bringing Hedonist Wines’ organic and biodynamic Ecology range to the UK on an exclusive basis.

In November last year, Harpers revealed Washington State was edging closer to its aim of adding six new AVAs to its current roster of 14 as the Pacific North West producer continues on its fast growth trajectory.

