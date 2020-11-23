Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Mixed news for hospitality in new English tier system

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  23 November, 2020

The 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants is to be lifted when England comes out of lockdown on 2 December, the prime minister is expected to announce today.

However, in mixed news for the hospitality sector, the nation will then go into a revised three-tier system, with tougher restrictions than previously for the on-trade in all but the highest tier.

The new system, which has been heavily trailed in the media over the weekend, will differ in the following ways for pubs and restaurants.

Under the new Tier 1, all pubs and restaurants will be allowed to reopen, including wet-only establishments with no food offer. Only table service will be allowed.

Under Tier 2, pubs and restaurants will be able to reopen, but only if they serve substantial meals. Customers will be restricted to household groups and only table service will be allowed. This represents a setback for the hospitality sector, as under the previous Tier 2, wet-only pubs were still able to trade.

For businesses in both Tier 1 and Tier 2, the curfew will be extended until 11pm, with last orders at 10pm. Previously, customers had to leave the premises by that time.

Under the new Tier 3, pubs and restaurants will only be able to trade as takeway services. Again, this represents a major tightening of trading conditions as previously businesses in Tier 3 could be fully operational as long as they served substantial meals.

The Cabinet reportedly met yesterday to agree on the plans.

Boris Johnson is expected to announce the new measures to the House of the Commons at 3.30pm, followed by a press briefing at 5pm.

The House of Commons will vote on the government's proposal in the next few days.

The announcement of which areas will fall under the different tiers when lockdown expires, is expected to be made on Thursday 26 November.





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Off Piste Wines: Impulse Sales Manager

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Trade Marketing Manager UK & Europe

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Brand Manager UK & Europe

...

North South Wines: Customer Services Assistant

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Raicilla: The new face of agave

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95