Bancroft adds Bodegas Emilio Lustau sherries

By Lisa Riley

Bancroft Wines has added the sherries from renowned sherry producer Bodegas Emilio Lustau to its growing portfolio.

Lustau, which claims to be the only bodega that produces wines in each of the three towns in the sherry triangle – Jerez de la Frontera, El Puerto de Santa María and Sanlúcar de Barrameda – produces all styles of sherry, from Manzanilla through to Pedro Ximénez.

In addition, it produces special bottlings, single cask, VOS and VORS sherries and also three En Rama bottlings each year.

Available from Bancroft from 1 January 2021, these are the first sherries in Bancroft’s portfolio.

“Lustau is an award-winning and well-established sherry brand with a long tradition and great reputation, producing wines from all three towns of the sherry triangle. As the first sherry brand in Bancroft’s portfolio, our team is very excited to be working with Lustau and introducing its fantastic sherry range to customers old and new,” said Lenka Sedlackova MW, senior brand manager of Bancroft Wines.

Carlos Narbona, export manager for Bodegas Emilio Lustau, added: “We are delighted to start our cooperation with Bancroft Wines. Lustau has been widely distributed in the UK for over 40 years now, always with the same aim – to bring the highest quality sherry to the consumer.

“We believe that Bancroft has the right distribution network for our sherries as well as a highly qualified and knowledgeable team to help us continue our successful upward trajectory in this market.”

Having produced sherry from 1896, Emilio Lustau began exporting in 1950 and ‘properly’ expanded its portfolio in the 1980s, including the introduction of the Almacenista range.

It was bought by the family-owned Louis Caballero group in 1990.

Earlier today, Majestic said it had seen a “marked shift” in sherry sales, with like-for-likes up over 75% between April and September.







