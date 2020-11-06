Wines of Germany reveals Retailer Partnership Fund winners

By Lisa Riley

Wines of Germany has revealed the 14 winners of its £65k Retailer Partnership Fund, who will all receive financial support for the promotion of the country’s wines to consumers.

After reviewing applications from almost 50 retailers across the UK for the newly launched Retailer Partnership Fund, Wines of Germany said the winning applications stood out for their creativity and “ideas above and beyond” the usual promotional activity.

The winners comprise Duncan Murray Wines, Handford Wines, Highbury Vintners, Howard Ripley Wines, Loki Wines, Mumbles Fine Wine, The Oxford Wine Company, Philglas & Swiggot, Tanners Wines, The Good Wine Shop, The Winery, Woodwintners, Yapp Brothers and H2Vin.

Proposed campaigns include virtual tastings with top sommeliers and German wine producers, window displays, a consumer survey into German wine buying habits, plus collaborations with local wine clubs and work with social media influencers.

“We were so impressed with the originality and ingenuity in all the applications we received. It was a difficult task to whittle it down to the final winners, but we felt the chosen 14 will really be able to bring the campaign to life all across the UK,” said Nicky Forrest, director of Wines of Germany UK.

New for 2020, the Wines of Germany Retailer Partnership Fund was introduced in response to the difficult landscape the wine industry now faces.

It offers UK wine merchants the opportunity to submit an application to win a grant in order to promote their German wine listings. The successful retailers have until the end of April 2021 to complete their promotional activities.