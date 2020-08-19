Wines of Germany launches £65k retailer partnership fund

By Lisa Riley

Wines of Germany has launched a campaign offering financial support to smaller and medium-size retailers in the UK for the promotion of German wines to consumers.

The Wines of Germany Retailer Partnership Fund offers UK wine merchants the opportunity to apply for grants in order to increase promotion of their German wine listings.

Applications for grants of up to £10,000 can be made via the Wines of Germany website until the 28 September and businesses will need to provide details of how they would spend the grant money to promote their German wines.

The fund had been introduced in response to “the difficult landscape the wine industry now faces”, said Wines of Germany.

The aim was to introduce German wines to a new consumer audience, encourage retailers to increase engagement with their customers and develop longstanding relationships, said Nicky Forrest, director of Wines of Germany UK.

“We are excited to launch this new and timely fund and, in doing so, reach a whole new audience of consumers throughout the UK. It’s important to us to support retailers who continue to list and promote German wine.”

The successful retailers will be notified in October 2020 and they have until the end of April 2021 to complete their promotional activities.

To ensure a broad range of German wine is represented across all of the promotional campaigns, retailers looking to apply for a grant must already stock at least three different German producers and five German wines.

In addition, applicants must increase their listings to at least eight German wines for the period of the promotion, two of which must be grapes other than Riesling.