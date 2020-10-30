Miraval releases £12 wine exclusively at Co-op

By Lisa Riley

The Chateau Miraval estate owned by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has launched a new wine exclusively at Co-op stores.

Produced in partnership with the Perrin Family, Studio Blanc by Miraval 2019 (12.5% abv) is made from the Rolle grape, most commonly known as the Vermentino.

Available from selected Co-op stores nationwide now, the newcomer comes with a £12 price tag.

It is anticipated that the NPD will replicate the “success” of Studio by Miraval Rosé, also available from the Co-op.

“It’s another ‘first’ for Co-op and we are absolutely thrilled to showcase this stunning wine from the brilliant Famille Perrin. If you like Albariño, Gavi or subtle examples of Sauvignon Blanc then this wine is a must-try. Appropriately, given its name, this wine truly hits all the right notes,” said Benjamin Cahill, Co-op’s wine buyer.

The new addition joins 20 other new wineshaving arrived at Co-op stores this month in time for Christmas, including La Maison du Vin Cremant (£12), Finca Las Moras Organic Chardonnay (£6), a £5.50 Malbec from Argentina (San Telmo Malbec) and an alternative to Chateauneuf-du-pape with Domaine de l'Agly Les Cimes (£17).

Other new lines include Gunderloch Redstone Riesling 2017 (£8), Chateau Les Moines 2020 (£15) Brazos Cabernet Franc 2019 (£9.50).

The Co-op first listed Studio by Miraval in May last year, a listing it referred to as “a real coup”.

At the beginning of last month, and as the march of celebrity backed wine brands into mainstream consciousness continued, Jolie-Pitts launched rosé Champagne Fleur de Miraval, marking a new collaboration between the former Hollywood power couple and the Péters family in Le Mesnil-sur-Oger.