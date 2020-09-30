Rathfinny reopens Reserved programme

By Lisa Riley

Rathfinny Wine Estate has reopened its Reserved programme, marking the second year for the initiative which was launched last year.

The programme offers participants the opportunity to reserve an allocation of Rathfinny’s two 2018 premium Sussex sparkling wines (2018 Blanc de Noirs and 2018 Blanc de Blancs), prior to release.

Opening on 20 October and available on a first-come first-served basis to individuals across the UK and abroad, the programme is aimed at "enable fans of our wines" to reserve cases of future releases as the popularity of the wines had resulted in Rathfinny having to restrict direct sales to its customers, said co-owner Mark driver.

The minimum order is four cases of 6 x 75cl bottles or four cases of 3 x 150cl or a mix of bottles and magnums, with participants required to make an additional payment of Excise Duty and VAT prior to receiving the wines.

The wines have spent their first year in the bottle and they will spend a further two years ‘on-lees’ in Rathfinny’s temperature-controlled cellar, “allowing the wonderful ‘autolytic’ flavours to develop”, said the producer.

The wines will then be disgorged in early 2022, removing the yeast lees and releasing them for collection or delivery to Rathfinny Reserved customers in the summer of that year.

“Rathfinny Reserved is a unique opportunity for customers to ensure an allocation of two of our flagship sparkling wines from the 2018 vintages, wines which are in short supply and currently restricted to two bottles per person from our Cellar Door, due to limited release volumes and high demand,” said Driver.

As part of the initiative, Rathfinny Reserved customers will be invited to attend an exclusive tour and tasting in March 2021, led by Rathfinny owners Mark and Sarah Driver and head winemaker Jonathan Medárd, enabling them to taste the wines prior to release.

In May, Rathfinny marked its 10th anniversary with the launch of its inaugural 2016 Classic Cuvée.







