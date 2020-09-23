Zero waste wine range launched by Borough

By Andrew Catchpole

Sustainably-focused merchant Borough Wines has launched a zero waste wine range that taps into growing consumer environmental concerns.

The new Artisan range from the London-based business features some 25 “artisan wines from independent winemakers”, highlighting sustainable winemaking around the world, according to the company.

In addition, the range has been made available in three formats – Return Bottle, Vinotap and Refill – allowing these bulk-shipped wines to be bought and sold in a more sustainably-packaged way.

Borough’s MD, Muriel Chatel, said that while the traditional 75cl bottle is “a much loved way of serving wine”, the ability to use “big scale” bulk shipping technology while working on “a boutique scale” can help minimise environmental impact, yet allow for flexibility and quality.

All 25 wines are available in the Return Bottle format, along with the 10L stainless steel ‘bag in box’ Vinotap format, which is a refillable dispense option for restaurants and bars.

“We are on a mission to reduce waste in the drinks supply chain and are really excited to be offering these new innovative formats to our customers,” said Chatel.

“Environmental concerns are high up on the agenda now, and we want to help our customers address these and provide ways for them to stand out from their competitors.”







