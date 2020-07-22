Government releases details of temporary alcohol off-sales extension

By Lisa Riley

The government has released details of its temporary alcohol off-sales permissions.

The measure forms part of a package designed to make it easier for on-trade businesses to make use of outdoor space for dining and the sale of alcohol.

The Act, which has received Royal Assent and will have immediate effect, introduces a new streamlined procedure to apply for a pavement licence for eating and drinking out on the public highway.

The cost is capped at £100 and licences may be granted to September 2021. The local authority will consult for 7 days and the licence will be deemed granted after 14 days.

There will also be a deregulation of the Licensing Act 2003 to allow all premises to automatically extend their permissions to cover off-sales and consumption in all outside areas.

Off-sales may only take place up to 11pm and any new permissions for off-sales do not apply to times when the premises licence does not allow sales of alcohol for consumption in outdoor areas.

This guidance, of which full details can be found here, relates to the alcohol licensing provisions in the Business and Planning Act 2020 only.

