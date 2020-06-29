67 Pall Mall reveals 4 July reopening plans

By Lisa Riley

Private members club 67 Pall Mall has announced it will be reopening its doors on Saturday 4 July to members and guests.

In order to comply with social distancing rules and to keep members and staff safe, the club said a number of changes had been made to the layout of the club, both in the public areas and in the back of house.

Wine service would change slightly, it added, with wine bottles being left on tables, along with water, to encourage guests to pour themselves, thereby removing a layer of ‘handling’. The wine staff will also wear gloves when handling glasses.

While the business said it had taken the opportunity during lockdown to add to its prestigious wine list, which now has over 6000 lines, the food menu would be reduced in size to accommodate the much smaller kitchen team on each shift, but with “no less focus on quality and taste”.

Dishes on the reduced menu include Scotch Burford Brown egg with Macsween haggis and piccalilli; truffled porcini arancini; and lobster thermidor vol au vent, with the menu set to return to normal with further government advice and “once everyone knows what 'new normal’ looks like”.

Already benefitting from a relatively low-density layout, the club would not need to lose too many covers to comply with 1 metre plus distancing, and should be able to accommodate “most of the expected member numbers on most days”, it said.

“As you can appreciate we will be feeling our way a little to start with – so please bear with us in the first few days, until we get to understand what the ‘new normal’ usage patterns look like,” said a spokesperson.

Other changes include a 'protected route’ with screens protecting diners from the general traffic of people entering and leaving the Members’ Lounge and leaving the Clubroom, while moving between floors will be a one-way-system.

In addition, there will be lots of hand sanitizer stations dotted around the club, doors will be wedged open rather than needing to be pushed/pulled. The Club has also been given a very deep clean and will be the subject of an hourly cleaning regime, similar to the one that was instituted just prior to the lockdown.

During lockdown, 67 Pall Mall extended its virtual events calendar offering with the launch of a monthly £10 membership deal.





