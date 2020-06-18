AA launches ‘Covid-19 Confident’ scheme to reassure customers

By Lisa Riley

The AA has launches a Covid-19 Confident accreditation scheme for hospitality businesses that have put risk assessments and safety measures in place.

Open to all hospitality venues, the AA Covid-19 Confident scheme is aimed at re-establishing consumer confidence as the UK gears up to exit lockdown.

It will indicate that the given venue has the necessary risk assessments, safety measures and staff training in place, in line with the government guidelines – when published – to reopen safely.

Applicants will have to sign up to a Covid-19 Confident Charter, committing to updating procedures as guidelines change, and submitting to any future audits as required.

Backed by 19 hospitality trade bodies, the scheme is open now and is free, with applicants encouraged to donate to Hospitality Action.

Simon Numphud, MD at AA Media, said: “At the AA we are committed to supporting our colleagues across the industry as we work together to rebuild consumer confidence.

“We believe that many members of the public will be looking to enjoy days out, short breaks, eating out and other experiences as lockdown eases, but that confidence in the sector is vital. We hope that the Covid Confident scheme will be a valuable stepping stone for establishments to restore consumer confidence as lockdown eases.”

The AA will be providing all those awarded a Covid-19 Confident mark with regular updates on the latest government and Health & Safety Executive guidelines, and best practice. Venues with accreditation will be listed on the AA’s consumer-facing RatedTrips.com website.

Even properties that do not currently hold an AA Rosette or Star rating are able to apply, however any establishment serving food will need to hold a food hygiene score of three and above to be eligible.





