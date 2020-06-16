Subscriber login Close [x]
EeBriaTrade adds English wines

By Lisa Riley
Published:  16 June, 2020

Drinks distributor and online marketplace EeBriaTrade has added a raft of English wine producers to its portfolio, marking the first time the online business has featured wine.  

Alongside its established portfolio of over 800 beer and cider producers, British winemakers are now able to utilise EeBriaTrade and tap into its customer base of over 15,000 trade customers through its nationwide distribution network.

EeBriaTrade said more than 20 vineyards had registered to use the site, including Chapel Down, Beacon Down, Sharpham Wines, Meophams and Carr Taylor, with “many more expected” in the coming weeks, said the business. 

It was a “natural step” for EeBriaTrade to expand its offering beyond beer and cider, said CEO David Jackson.

"We're excited to be supporting English wine producers the same way we've worked with over 800 beer and cider producers for the last seven years, giving them easy access to the national market. 

The move formed part of the company’s strategy to give its customers additional choice and move towards its “ultimate aim to be a one-stop-shop for discerning trade drinks buyers across the UK”, he added.

The decision to add English wine to its portfolio was also born out of EeBriaTrade recognising that its customer base of largely independent and discerning trade buyers were “keen to find a wine supply that is flexible and easy to use and grants access to the potentially harder to find British products”.

“Wine production is predicted to reach 40 million bottles by 2040 to meet consumer demand for [domestically] made wines, a trend all the more likely to be secured by the changing consumer habits and move towards local and British-made goods brought on by the recent lockdown,” said Jackson. 

Everything sold on EeBriaTrade is listed and priced by the sellers and then shipped directly to the customer straight from where it was made, using EeBriaTrade's nationwide distribution network.

Last year, EeBriaTrade released a report highlighting how producing low or no alcohol lines and switching from bottles to cans could boost sales for the wine trade, drawing on new statistics on the craft beer industry.

 

 

 

 

