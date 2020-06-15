Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

WSTA hits out at government for failing to count true cost of VI-1 certification

By Lisa Riley
Published:  15 June, 2020

The WSTA has hit out at government for misleading the public over claims that EU wine importation costs would, according to Defra, be “nil or negligible”.

Prompted by a question from Tim Loughton MP, Defra was asked to assess the cost of VI-1 import forms on all EU wines, which would follow a No Deal Brexit.

In reply, under secretary of state for Defra, Victoria Prentis, said: “As inspections for imported wine are undertaken on a risk-based percentage, regardless of origin or import certification, no specific assessment has been made regarding additional costs of controls, although it is expected to be nil or negligible.” 

Challenging the reply, the WSTA accused Prentis of misleading Parliament by ignoring the £70m bill anticipated by British businesses from the extra red tape. 

“The Minister has been highly selective in focussing on the costs falling on UK enforcement bodies of requiring import certificates for EU wine and has chosen to completely overlook the significant costs falling to exporters, costs which will have to be met by UK importers and ultimately UK consumers if we leave without a deal,” said Miles Beale, chief executive of the WSTA.

It was “extremely disappointing” that, despite four years of discussing this issue with Defra, “the facts have fallen on deaf ears and the Minister has confirmed that the government has not even bothered to make any assessment”, he added.

“This government needs to wake up, listen to business and start taking action that supports economic activity and job creators. And it doesn’t have long to do it,” he said.

“We have long supported a risk-based approach to inspection, but the costs of additional VI-1 forms for EU wines will not be ‘nil or negligible’ – the truth is that for UK wine SME businesses they will be catastrophic and are likely to put people out of business. But it’s not just British business which will suffer, Britain’s 33 million wine lovers will too. The cost of wine will go up and consumers will see some of their favourite wines disappear from the shelves.”

Last year the WSTA warned the new inspections for imported EU wine would generate over 600,000 customs forms which is anticipated to treble the inspection board’s workload overnight.

EU wine producers will inevitably pass some, or all, of these costs on to UK importers and customers meaning that UK wine businesses, especially High Street specialist merchants, will suffer.

As well as putting a huge burden on the UK wine industry the WSTA says this will lead to higher wine prices - adding an estimated 10p on a bottle of wine - and a reduced choice for consumers.

Following lobbying by the WSTA, the government agreed to temporarily suspend the introduction of import forms in October - a decision it has however since made a U-turn on.



 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage: Assistant Brand Manger UK & Europe - Fixed Term Contract 10 Months

...

Australian Vintage: Trade Marketing Executive UK & Europe

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Mile High Club feels the chill

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95