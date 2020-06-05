NZW announces Pinot Noir NZ 2022 dates

By Lisa Riley

New Zealand Winegrowers (NZW) has announced that the next Pinot Noir NZ will take place in Christchurch from 15 – 17 February 2022.

Originally scheduled to take place in February 2021, the four yearly event showcases the country’s Pinot Noir and the people who make it.

The 2022 event would bring some "incredibly interesting conversations", said co-chair Helen Masters, adding that once some certainty returns around international travel, the event would be “more important than ever for New Zealand Pinot Noir”.

“We are really excited about welcoming people to New Zealand to tell our collective stories and explore the evolution of New Zealand Pinot Noir.

“It was important for us to delay this event by a year, so we can celebrate face to face and glass to glass, rather than looking at a digital alternative. The cornerstone of this celebration is bringing the global wine community together to spend time with us on our shores, and experience the best in kiwi hospitality.”

The programme for Pinot Noir NZ 2022 will evolve in light of recent events, ensuring it remains "relevant, informative and inspirational", she added.

Loren Heaphy, general manager destination and attraction at Christchurch NZ, said the event and the pre and post activities would bring “huge economic benefit to the city and the local industry”.

“Ōtautahi Christchurch is looking forward to hosting the prestigious event which will cement the city’s identity as one of New Zealand’s premium food and wine destinations.

“Domestic and international visitors will find a wealth of hospitality, shopping, culture and outdoor attractions to explore here in Christchurch, alongside the rich offerings of New Zealand vineyards.”

Tickets for Pinot Noir NZ 2022 will go on sale in February 2021.

In April, NZW committed to the goal of the New Zealand wine industry being net carbon-zero before 2050.