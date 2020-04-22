New Zealand Winegrowers commits to cutting carbon

By Lisa Riley

New Zealand Winegrowers (NZW) has committed to the goal of the New Zealand wine industry being net carbon-zero before 2050.

Made at the end of last year, the pledge is a representation of the evolving sustainability initiatives that are already taking place within the New Zealand wine industry.

The commitment by NZW to carbon neutrality prior to the New Zealand 2050 regulatory deadline, reflected New Zealand wineries and growers “vital interest in protecting and sustaining our vineyards for future generations”, said Philip Gregan, CEO of New Zealand Winegrowers.

“New Zealand wines are known around the world for their unique quality, and that distinctiveness reflects the places where the grapes are grown and how the wine is made.”

Initiatives forming part of the pledge include a Climate Change Mitigation Programme to support members through the transition to a zero-carbon economy, improvements to the Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand scorecard that better enables measurement of industry progress against greenhouse gas emissions, and a Bragato Research Institute Climate Change Research Programme providing guidance on adjusting vineyard practices in response to our changing climate.

The announcement comes as NZW celebrate Earth Day today, where the theme for 2020 is climate action.

Over the next few days, NZW will be sharing stories from New Zealand wineries about the steps they are already taking to reduce their environmental footprint.



