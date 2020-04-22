Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

New Zealand Winegrowers commits to cutting carbon

By Lisa Riley
Published:  22 April, 2020

New Zealand Winegrowers (NZW) has committed to the goal of the New Zealand wine industry being net carbon-zero before 2050. 

Made at the end of last year, the pledge is a representation of the evolving sustainability initiatives that are already taking place within the New Zealand wine industry.

The commitment by NZW to carbon neutrality prior to the New Zealand 2050 regulatory deadline, reflected New Zealand wineries and growers “vital interest in protecting and sustaining our vineyards for future generations”, said Philip Gregan, CEO of New Zealand Winegrowers. 

“New Zealand wines are known around the world for their unique quality, and that distinctiveness reflects the places where the grapes are grown and how the wine is made.”

Initiatives forming part of the pledge include a Climate Change Mitigation Programme to support members through the transition to a zero-carbon economy, improvements to the Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand scorecard that better enables measurement of industry progress against greenhouse gas emissions, and a Bragato Research Institute Climate Change Research Programme providing guidance on adjusting vineyard practices in response to our changing climate.

The announcement comes as NZW celebrate Earth Day today, where the theme for 2020 is climate action. 

Over the next few days, NZW will be sharing stories from New Zealand wineries about the steps they are already taking to reduce their environmental footprint.

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

How do you give the drinks of yesteryear a modern twist?

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95