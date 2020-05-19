Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Wine tariffs to remain after Brexit transition period ends

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  19 May, 2020

Tariffs will remain in place on wines imported into the UK after the current Brexit transition period ends.

The government has published the UK’s new tariff regime, to replace the EU Common External Tariff from 1 January 2021, revealing that calls by the trade to reduce or drop tariffs on imported wines have gone unheaded.

This comes at a time when there is growing concern over the shape of future trade relations with the EU and the impact an increasingly likely less-than-favourable trade deal (or worse yet, no deal) will have on a sector already impacted by the gathering pandemic-induced recession.

“It’s disappointing that the Government has ignored the UK’s world leading wine industry and chosen to keep wine tariffs when the transition period ends on 31 December,” said WSTA chief executive Miles Beale.

“This runs counter to the government’s narrative that its new UKGT [UK Global Tariffs] takes a ‘common sense approach’, gets rid of nuisance tariffs or reducing administrative burdens. It will not increase choice for consumers, but instead will add an unnecessary barrier to trade.”

The WSTA had already been leading calls for government to remove costs and administrative burden on UK drinks trade businesses in the run up to Brexit and the end of transition, with the onslaught of Covid-19 and subsequent growing economic crisis adding a critical urgency to such calls.

“This news just adds to a long list of worries. Government needs to start listening to - and acting upon – suggestions from UK businesses, including taking action now to remove burden and costs on UK businesses and allow them to be more competitive to aid the UK’s economic recovery,” Beale added.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Climate change creeps up in Burgundy

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95