Familia Torres helps fight against Covid-19

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  06 May, 2020

Catalonia-based winery Familia Torres has donated 30,000 protective face masks to its local community as part of its contribution to the fight against Covid-19.

Nearly half of the masks – 14,500 – were donated directly to the healthcare consortium serving the Alt Penedès and Garraf regions for the use of medical staff.

A further 14,500 masks were distributed through the consortium to twelve nursing homes, as well as to an organisation that supports vulnerable children and young people.

The remaining masks went to an occupational centre for people with disabilities and the Familia Torres retiree association.

The masks were sourced by the Familia Torres Foundation through the company's Chinese subsidiary.

In a separate initiative, the winery has also been using its 3D printers to produce face shields for healthcare workers.

It has created 1,800 units over the last month.

