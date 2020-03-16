Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Campari donates 1 million euros to tackle coronavirus outbreak

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  16 March, 2020

Campari Group has announced it is making a major donation to a public healthcare institution on the front line of battling the coronavirus (Covid-19) in Italy.

The sum will be used to finance the creation of an intensive care unit for patients in the most severe stages of the virus, alongside 10 resuscitation kits.

The company penned an impassioned letter to Milan, where Campari was founded, as the city finds itself at the centre of the global coronavirus crisis.

“Today, you are hit by an emergency that is taking its toll on all of Italy and the whole world. But you don’t give up.

“You are the symbol of a region and a country where passionate teams of doctors and health workers are working tirelessly with professionalism and extreme dedication to heal the deep wounds that the Coronavirus emergency is inflicting to all of us,” the letter read.

The donation comes as Italy finds itself in one of the worst healthcare crises of a generation.

The country is currently on official lockdown, with government shutting down events and travel while citizens are told to avoid social gatherings and stay inside.

The UK is widely thought to be behind Italy in terms of the number and seriousness of cases by about two weeks.

Meanwhile, others parts of the trade in Italy are also lending support to embattled local hospitals.

Friuli-based Zorzettig winery has released a limited edition bottle to support the intensive care unit of Ospedale Universitario Santa Maria della Misericordia in Udine.

The label “everything will be alright” is being released in eight languages, and is donating the proceeds to medical staff.

Campari is also inviting others to donate to ASST Fatebenefratelli Sacco in Milan, the public healthcare institution which is dealing with the Coronavirus out break there.

More details can be found online.






Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Decanter: Marketing Executive

...

Harpers Wine & Spirit: Sales Executive

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Friday Read: How do you give the drinks of yesteryear a modern twist?

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95