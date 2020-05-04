Bodegas Hidalgo releases latest en rama

By Mathew Lyons

Bodegas Hidalgo has announced the spring 2020 release of its La Gitana En Rama Manzanilla sherry in the UK.

The lightly filtered, un-fined sherry is matured for eight years in old American-oak casks from the San Luis winery. It is made using only Palomino grapes.

La Gitana En Rama is described as having a “complex, spicy and delicate aroma”, with an “elegant, light and fresh [palate] underscored by a salty tanginess, influenced by the close proximity of the cellars in Sanlúcar de Barrameda to the sea”.

Jancis Robinson MW said: “Notably bready nose and really fresh. Tangier with more obvious acidity than many Manzanillas. Super-clean, racy and sleek. Definitely superior.”

Founded in Sanlúcar de Barrameda in 1792, Bodegas Hidalgo’s production derives exclusively from grapes grown in its own vineyards.

Bodegas Hidalgo La Gitana En Rama carries a recommended retail price of £18.