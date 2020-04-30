Subscriber login Close [x]
Concha y Toro provides lab for Covid-19 testing

By Lisa Riley
Published:  30 April, 2020

Concha y Toro’s Centre for Research and Innovation (CRI) in Chile has had its lab certified for Covid-19 testing. 

At the same time, the producer said it has provided equipment to other institutions to increase their diagnostic capacity, while having also donated 50,000 litres of hand sanitizer to health authorities. 

“We want to collaborate with our capabilities to overcome this health crisis, supporting prevention and early diagnosis,” said Eduardo Guilisasti, CEO of Concha y Toro.

“As part of our contribution to the Private Emergency Health Fund, together with the donation of hand sanitizer to health authorities, we have also made our cutting-edge technological equipment and team of professionals at the CRI available to them,” he said.

Gerard Casaubon, director of Concha y Toro's CRI, added: “In times of crisis, this type of collaboration reaffirms the value of public-private-academic partnerships in their deepest sense, which ultimately aims to achieve common good and prosperity for our country. I would like to thank the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Science, UCM and our employees for making this possible.”

In the UK, Concha y Toro has supported the drinks industry by not just making a “significant” donation to The Drinks Trust, but also urging ‘larger’ drinks companies to support the charity’s Covid-19 campaign.


