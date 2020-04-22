Subscriber login Close [x]
Graft Wine launches series of online tastings

By Lisa Riley
Published:  22 April, 2020

Graft Wine Company has launched a series of online tastings with winemakers.

Starting tonight, the initial line up comprises three tastings with “more to be added”. 

The first edition will feature Jacques de Klerk - the winemaker for Radford Dale as well as his side project Reverie, in which he will be looking at Reverie Chenin Blanc-  his new carbonic maceration Pinotage, his winemaking philosophy and talking about life under lockdown in South Africa.  

Scheduled for 23 April, the second tasting will see Graft Wine co-founder Nick Darlington taste through Graft’s new Gascon wines from Château Laballe. 

The last in the initial trio of tastings (29 April) will feature Matthew van Heerden. A former international young winemaker of the year and recipient of an award for the world's best Chardonnay, he makes just two wines - Chardonnay and Pinot Noir - from “exceptional” vineyards in Elgin. 

Each of the tastings are set to kick off at 7pm and can be tuned into by going to Graft’s Instagram page and clicking on its live feed, with participants wanting to ask questions beforehand encouraged to email them, while also invited to jump in with any questions and contributions throughout the broadcast. 

Graft Wine Company was formed last year via a merger between Red Squirrel (Nik Darlington) and The Knotted Vine (David Knott).   

Supplying the UK’s restaurant and independent trade, the new importer and distributor offers some 400 wines from over 80 producers across Europe, the Americas, Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

 

