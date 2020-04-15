Subscriber login Close [x]
Armit launches 'escapism and R&R' themed virtual tastings

By Lisa Riley
Published:  15 April, 2020

Armit Wines has launched a series of virtual video tastings, via Instagram, themed around escapism and R&R.

The series was kickstarted by a tasting lead by Armit’s brand manager Anna Schena, who talked about Tuscan favourite Rosso dei Notri from Tua Rita.

Future wineries poised to be featured by Armit’s team include Italian classics like Il Marroneto, Cantine Lunae, Bruno Giacosa, Giacomo Fenocchio and Marchese Luca di Spinola, as well as icons such as Bien Nacido, from California, Domaine Huet and Domaine de Montille from France and Astrolabe from New Zealand.  

“As well as talking about the wine we are tasting, the videos also include interesting facts about the producer and the area. They are a very informal way to encourage people to try new wines and discover new regions. There are some great food-pairing tips too,” said Schena. 

Armit’s team of experts will also be joined by winemakers live from around the world, starting this week with Chris Thomas from Dowie Doole, from McLaren Vale, Australia, this morning at 10am and Michele Faro from Pietradolce, Sicily, 17 April.

Earlier this month, Armit became the latest in the drinks industry to pledge its support to The Drinks Trust’s coronavirus campaign. 

As part of its new fundraising initiative, Armit is donating £10 to the charity on every (non en primeur) order placed through its website and via its Private Client team. 

In addition, as a thank you to customers the company is including a free bottle of wine with orders. 

