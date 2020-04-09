All Together launch offers pro bono cross-sector support for SME bosses

By Andrew Catchpole

M Restaurant founder and Gaucho CEO Martin Williams has teamed up with like-minded cross-sector business leaders to launch All Together, providing free mentoring to business heads during the Covid-19 crisis.

This service, open to all company founders and CEOs of SMEs with an annual turnover between £5m to £100m, will offer advice on crisis management and strategic review.

To do so, it will draw on the expertise and experience of a range of ‘All Together’ CEOs and ex-CEOs across retail, hospitality, tech, creative, manufacturing and business services industries.

“These are extraordinary times, for society and for our business community. CEOs and business owners today are making critical decisions that will determine not only their ability to survive this unprecedented crisis, but the sort of business they will be once the economy starts to recover,” said Williams.

“Whilst many in hospitality are offering support, I have always found cross-sector advice to be more objective and empathetic. All Together offers both specialist sector advice and mentoring opportunities from other industries.”

Alongside Williams, known for his role in steering the Gaucho Restaurant group to success and setting up M Restaurants, are business luminaries such as Jamie Mitchell (Rare Restaurants), Xavier Vidal (entrepreneur, ex-Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Flying Tiger), Anthony Fletcher (CEO Graze) and Sally Bailey (Pilotlight, ex-White Stuff CEO).

A full list of current All Together volunteer mentors can be found here.

For further information, or to register for business support, click here.







