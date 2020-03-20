Wines of Germany cancels

By Lisa Riley

Wines of Germany has announced its flagship trade and consumer event has been cancelled, in line with latest government advice on the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in the UK.

Due to take place on 29 April 2020, the next ‘The Big G' will now take place in April 2021 and will feature everything that had already been set in place for this year's event.

The decision followed Wines of Germany having monitored the Covid-19 situation closely in the past few days both here in the UK and abroad, said Nicky Forrest, MD of Wines of Germany in the UK.

“As our producers are currently dealing with restricted travel precautions and with the safety and well-being of the team, trade and consumers who would be attending being our top priority, we will be moving The Big G to next April,” she said.

Wines of Germany was hopeful that everything would “return to normal soon”, she added.

“We look forward to welcoming the UK trade and consumers to next year’s showcase and will be communicating updated information in due course.”

The ever growing list of events cancelled and postponed as a result of coronavirus include London Wine Fair (18-20 May), the annual Wines from Spain London tasting (31 March) and Union des Grand Crus de Bordeaux En Primeur tastings, with the organisers of both now looking at autumn dates, while Prowein, which was to be taking place this week, and Vinitaly, scheduled for 14-17 June, have both been pulled.

A host of smaller events have also been shifted, such as Taste Champagne London, which is rescheduled for 24 June, and the Northern Restaurant and Bar Show, which is now postponed from its scheduled 17-18 March dates. The Vindependents tasting on 18 March has been postponed, with the autumn tasting still scheduled for 21 September. Yapp spring tasting, Lee & Sandeman, Wine Society and Tesco tastings are also among the coronavirus casualties.

Meanwhile, Harpers Think Spirits event has been rescheduled to 15 September, with the venue remaining the same - St Mary's, Marylebone, in London.

WBWE Asia (World Bulk Wine Exhibition) has confirmed new dates of 12-13 July 2020 in Yantai, China, pushing back from the original May timing.