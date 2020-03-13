Wines from Spain annual tasting postponed

By Jo Gilbert

Wines from Spain has announced that it will postpone its annual tasting. The event, planned to take place at Sky Garden on March 31 will be moved to a later date.

“We have been monitoring very closely the evolution of the coronavirus [Covid-19] outbreak here in the UK and in Spain,” Fernando Muñoz, director at Wines from Spain, said.

“Whilst following government advice, we spent the last couple of weeks speaking with partners to assess the impact the outbreak would have on our event and what measures we could put in place in order to mitigate risks and deliver a safe, successful event for all.”

Wines from Spain’s annual Caballeros Dinner, planned for 2 April, has also been postponed, with a new date later in the year to be announced.

Muñoz went on to say that the new restrictions on travel in Spain, along with individual companies’ guidelines to staff, have led the governing body to conclude it would be “impossible” to go ahead as previously planned.

He continued: “Whilst it is the current position of the UK government to allow public gatherings…our priority is to act responsibly and put the safety of our exhibitors, visitors and staff first.”

The annual Wines from Spain tasting brings together Spanish vignerons with buyers and business owners in the UK and is one of the country’s biggest events in the trade calendar.

This year’s event was due to showcase over thousand wines from Spain’s 71 DOs with special focus areas on organic and vegan, Ribera del Duero and Valencia tutorials, and 'From Mountain to Coast' self-pour tastings.

Wines from Spain will now work with venues and partners to find a “suitable, alternative date” for the event.







