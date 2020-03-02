Berkmann's bags Tenuta San Leonardo

By Mathew Lyons

Berkmann Wine Cellars is now the exclusive UK distributor of the iconic Tenuta San Leonardo Italian winery, the company has announced.

The estate is based in Trentino in the Alto Adige region of northern Italy. It is particularly noted for its flagship San Leonardo Bordeaux-style blend, described by Jancis Robinson MW as “surely the most successful Bordeaux blend of northern Italy”.

Formerly a monastery of the Fratres Cruciferi order, known in England as the Crutched Friars, Tenuta San Leonardo has been owned by the Guerrieri Gonzaga family since the 18th century. It currently has some 30ha of land under vine, with plantings of Cabernet Sauvignon, Carmenère, Merlot, Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot, as well as Sauvignon Blanc and Riesling.

Commenting on the change in UK agency, Marchese Anselmo Guerrieri Gonzaga said: “We are extremely proud to have become part of the Berkmann family. We feel that San Leonardo has found a great home which will inevitably bring awareness of the values of our estate.

“Thanks to the professionalism of BWC's team and the great portfolio quality we are convinced we will have the chance to show in the best possible way the artisanal qualities which are hidden behind the creation of our wines. The values that drive our work are in great hands for our future in the UK.”

Alex Hunt MW, purchasing director at Berkmann’s, said: “It is hard to imagine a producer that could chime better with our vision than San Leonardo. Trail-blazing yet absolutely steadfast in their commitment to a timelessly beautiful style, the Marchesi Guerreri Gonzaga embody the particular benefits of long-term family ownership in the wine industry.

“Independent, confident, but never complacent, they have the mindset – as well as the terroir – needed to produce wine at the highest level. We are truly honoured to be beginning our partnership, and look forward to connecting this great estate with a wider audience throughout the UK.”

San Leonardo joins other leading Italian wineries – including Antinori, Masi, Tasca, Ca’ del Bosco and Umani Ronchi – on Berkmann’s list.

The distributor has added a number of new agencies to its portfolio this year, including Château Ksara in the Lebanon and Georgia’s Tbilvino winery.

Tenuta San Leonardo was formerly distributed in the UK by Armit Wines.



