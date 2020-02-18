AB InBev acquires Argentinian vineyard

By Barnaby Eales

Global beer giant AB InBev has acquired the Dante Robino vineyard in Mendoza, Argentina, according to numerous news reports in Argentina.

It’s understood to be the beer company’s first vineyard acquisition.

AB InBev is said to have made the acquisition of Dante Robino for an undisclosed sum through its Quilmes beer subsidiary, which acquired the vineyard from the Squassini family, according to the reports.

The acquisition would lead to the doubling of wine production at Dante Robino, chairman of Quilmes, Martin Ticinese, was quoted as having said in Argentinian newspapers.

“Wine and beer are complementary categories,” Ticinese told Argentine newspaper La Nacion.

“In similar fashion to what has happened with artisanal beers, we believe that a new player in the market will boost the whole wine business,” he said.

“Our objective in wine is to be a relevant player by doubling or even tripling the size of Dante Robino within two years,” he added.

La Nacion newspaper said AB InBev’s acquisition meant the company would now compete with the Bemberg family, who own the Penaflor wine company, the market leader in Argentinian wine.

AB InBev declined at to comment on the acquisition.

Dante Robino currently sells wine brands Dante Robino, Capriccio, Novecento and Atelier and has a production capacity of 11.5 million litres, with its portfolio including Malbec and sparkling wines.

Dante Robino has about 400ha of vineyards in Lujan de Cuyo, Barrancas and Santa Rosa in the Mendoza region of Argentina.

The acquisition of the Dante Robino vineyard follows AB InBev’s purchase of US canned wines company Babe Wine in July 2019, which it bought through its corporate venture fund ZX Ventures.