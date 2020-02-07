Majestic raises funds for Australian firefighters

By Mathew Lyons

Majestic has partnered with Australia’s Bird in Hand winery to raise money for the South Australian County Fire Service.

The UK retailer is selling parcels of rare library vintages of the flagship Nest Egg range from the award-winning Adelaide Hills producer.

The sale includes the 2012 Chardonnay, the 2009 and 2012 Shiraz, the 2009 and 2010 Cabernet, and the 2012 Merlot.

Only 60 six-bottle cases of each wine are available. All cases are priced at £258, except for the Chardonnay, which retails for £168.

It is estimated that a third of all vines in the Adelaide Hills have been lost to the fires, which have been sweeping the country for months.

"We were very fortunate. Our Shiraz and Sauvignon Blanc have been affected, as have the grounds of the Bird in Hand estate,” Bird In Hand founder Andrew Nugent told Australian media.

“We are extremely grateful for the outstanding work of our team and the heroic local firefighters. All purchases of Adelaide Hills wine will help producers to stay viable through this challenging period for our community."

The cases of Bird In Hand wines go on sale through Majestic today, 7 February.

The County Fire Service will receive all profits from the sale.