Bermar unveils ‘next generation’ wine preservation technology

By Lisa Riley

Bermar has launched a new wine and Champagne preservation technology driven by a new ePreserve chip that reseals and preserves both still and sparkling for 21 days all in one system.

Replacing the mechanical systems, the ePreserve chip offers faster reseal times and greater accuracy, delivering the “most efficient and only ‘dual’ preservation system” in the market today, said Berma.

The new software, which is being launched across Bermar’s Le Verre De Vin+ and Podbar+ ranges, preserves wine and Champagne with 37% more accuracy in just one to five seconds, with greater efficiency using 70% less power, it added.

Two years in the making, the new technology marked a step-change for Bermar, said MD Tom Berresford.

“We’ve been able to distil 30 years of expertise into our most powerful and refined solution for wine and Champagne preservation to date. Our development engineers have been working on this technology behind the scenes for two years and I’m excited to get it into the hands of operators who will reap the rewards. We now have a solution to meet every customer need.”

The new models also include a portable edition for an on-the-go, pop-up ready plug and play preservation solution, and bespoke custom branded edition tower.

The eStopper represented the "very pinnacle of vacuum stopper technology”, he added.

“Engineered to offer a ‘one size fits all’ solution; this stopper will fit standard half bottles, full size bottles, screw tops and even most magnum bottles."

Founded in 1991, Bermar has been at the forefront of the wine preservation industry for almost 30 years. It has over 50,000 customers in over 90 countries around the world.