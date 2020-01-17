Subscriber login Close [x]
Guy Gordon Clark passes away

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  17 January, 2020

Guy Gordon Clark OBE, the great, great grandson of Matthew Clark and former director of the eponymous firm, passed away earlier this January aged 91.

Uncle to David and Michael Cox, Guy joined the family’s wine and spirit agency in 1948 after his national service, becoming a director in 1952.

He also played an active role in the wider trade, holding the position of chairman of the Wine & Spirit Association from 1969 to 1970, and was chairman of the British Winery, JE Mather, which Matthew Clark acquired in 1966.

Other positions Guy held included that of Master of the Worshipful Company of Vintners and chairman of The Benevolent – the drinks industry’s trade charity, which his nephew David Cox would later run as chief executive from 2013 to 2018.

Capping these achievements, in recognition of his work for the probationary services as a Justice of the Peace and work with the Commission of Peace, Guy was made an OBE.

Guy Gordon Clark’s funeral will take place at St Nicholas Church, Fulford’s Hill in Horsham, West Sussex, at 11.30am on Wednesday 29 January.

The family would welcome any trade colleagues that would like to attend, asking that those who wish to email either of Guy’s daughters, Catherine Holsgrove (cemholsgrove@gmail.com) or Lucinda Ralph (lucinda@uwclub.net) to help with numbers for catering.

Flowers will be from close family, but any donations can be directed to The Vintners’ Foundation charity - payment c/o Freeman Brothers, 9 North Parade, Horsham, RH12 2BP or by visiting guy-gordonclark.muchloved.com




