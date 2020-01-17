Off-Piste appoints former Waitrose and Co-op buyer

By Lisa Riley

Off-Piste Wines has appointed former Waitrose and Co-op buyer Maria Elener as sourcing and supplier manager for Europe.

Elener brings with her 16 years’ experience of buying wines from all over the world at both Waitrose and Co-op. In addition, she has worked at Majestic and The Wine Society.

She takes over from Clem Yates MW who left the business in December.

The appointment formed part of Off-Piste Wines’ strategy to take growth to “the next level” by sourcing new suppliers, said Andy Talbot, MD of Off-Piste Wines.

“Off-Piste Wines has seen fantastic growth with a small group of trusted supply partners. We are now looking to take this growth to the next level and have identified sourcing new suppliers as a key part of our long-term strategy,” he said.

Off-Piste was actively seeking to fill current supply gaps in its portfolio to enable it to offer our customers a full range of wines from all major wine producing countries, he added.

Elener joins South African-based Paul Meihuizen, who was appointed last year from Bibendum as wine buyer to oversee Off-Piste Wines’ New World sourcing and supply.

“Maria and Paul have a great deal of experience in the sector and are very well-known figures in the industry. We are delighted to have them on the team,” said Talbot.

In December, Off-Piste Wines revealed it had secured investment from BGF, the UK and Ireland’s most active investor in growing businesses, to support further growth.

The investment has given BGF a minority stake in the company.





