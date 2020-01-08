Bolney wins new listings

By Mathew Lyons

Bolney Wine Estate has won new listings at five prestigious venues.

From this month, Tom Kerridge’s Bull & Bear in Manchester will be serving the Sussex-based producer's Bolney Bubbly, while Raymond Blanc’s Le Manoir Aux Quat’Saisons will be serving both the Bolney Bubbly and the Pinot Noir 2018.

In London, the Shangri La, located in The Shard, will be offering Bolney’s Pinot Gris 2018, which will also feature at Belgravia’s Goring Hotel alongside the Pinot Noir 2018.

South Lodge, also in Sussex, will list the Pinot Noir 2018, Pinot Gris 2018 and Estate Bacchus 2018.

Sam Linter, MD and head winemaker at Bolney: “We are delighted with these new business wins. To be included on the best wine lists in some of the most prestigious locations across the UK is a true accolade to the hard work we put in to create award-winning vintages.”

Founded in 1972, Bolney recently opened a new winery as part of its plan to increase production by 170% within the next three years. It aims to be producing 300,000 bottles of wine by 2022.

The expansion follows on from Bolney’s acquisition of the nearby Pookchurch vineyard in January 2019, which saw its land under vine grow to 104 acres.