Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Bolney wins new listings

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  08 January, 2020

Bolney Wine Estate has won new listings at five prestigious venues.

From this month, Tom Kerridge’s Bull & Bear in Manchester will be serving the Sussex-based producer's Bolney Bubbly, while Raymond Blanc’s Le Manoir Aux Quat’Saisons will be serving both the Bolney Bubbly and the Pinot Noir 2018.

In London, the Shangri La, located in The Shard, will be offering Bolney’s Pinot Gris 2018, which will also feature at Belgravia’s Goring Hotel alongside the Pinot Noir 2018.

South Lodge, also in Sussex, will list the Pinot Noir 2018, Pinot Gris 2018 and Estate Bacchus 2018.

Sam Linter, MD and head winemaker at Bolney: “We are delighted with these new business wins. To be included on the best wine lists in some of the most prestigious locations across the UK is a true accolade to the hard work we put in to create award-winning vintages.”

Founded in 1972, Bolney recently opened a new winery as part of its plan to increase production by 170% within the next three years. It aims to be producing 300,000 bottles of wine by 2022.

The expansion follows on from Bolney’s acquisition of the nearby Pookchurch vineyard in January 2019, which saw its land under vine grow to 104 acres.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Friday read: Wine in a can? Well yes, maybe…

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9SN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95