Brockmans appoints former Jägermeister executive as MD

By Lisa Riley

English gin producer Brockmans has appointed former Mast-Jägermeister and Russian Standard Vodka executive Guy Lawrence to the newly created role of MD as part of its ambitious plans to double sale in five years.

Taking on his new role 13 January 2020, Lawrence will in his new position concentrate on Brockmans’ international expansion.

Already sold in 50 countries, extending the brand's geographical footprint, particularly in the US, was a strategic priority for Brockmans, said the business.

Lawrence's “considerable experience” running major brands, most recently as CEO of Mast-Jägermeister UK, and region VP Latin America, would ensure Brockmans' management had both the expertise and the capacity to deliver on the company's ambitious growth plans, said founder Neil Everitt.

"Guy is a stellar addition to the team, and attracting talent of his calibre and experience shows what an exciting journey Brockmans is on. Guy has worked with some of the world's best known spirits brands and overseen their rapid growth trajectories and the team are very excited to start working with him."

Before Mast-Jägermeister, Lawrence was European MD of Russian Standard Vodka, having spent 16 years at Bacardi in various senior positions.

Lawrence said: "It's exciting to be able to join a brand and team with so much potential."

The announcement follows the appointment in October of drinks industry veteran and former Diageo chief executive Paul Walsh to Brockmans' Advisory Board.

Brockmans launched in the UK in 2008, Spain in 2010 and the US in 2014. It is made and distilled in Lancashire.