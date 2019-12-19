Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Brockmans appoints former Jägermeister executive as MD

By Lisa Riley
Published:  19 December, 2019

English gin producer Brockmans has appointed former Mast-Jägermeister and Russian Standard Vodka executive Guy Lawrence to the newly created role of MD as part of its ambitious plans to double sale in five years.

Taking on his new role 13 January 2020, Lawrence will in his new position concentrate on Brockmans’ international expansion.

Already sold in 50 countries, extending the brand's geographical footprint, particularly in the US, was a strategic priority for Brockmans, said the business.

Lawrence's “considerable experience” running major brands, most recently as CEO of Mast-Jägermeister UK, and region VP Latin America, would ensure Brockmans' management had both the expertise and the capacity to deliver on the company's ambitious growth plans, said founder Neil Everitt.

"Guy is a stellar addition to the team, and attracting talent of his calibre and experience shows what an exciting journey Brockmans is on. Guy has worked with some of the world's best known spirits brands and overseen their rapid growth trajectories and the team are very excited to start working with him."

Before Mast-Jägermeister, Lawrence was European MD of Russian Standard Vodka, having spent 16 years at Bacardi in various senior positions.

Lawrence said: "It's exciting to be able to join a brand and team with so much potential."

The announcement follows the appointment in October of drinks industry veteran and former Diageo chief executive Paul Walsh to Brockmans' Advisory Board.

Brockmans launched in the UK in 2008, Spain in 2010 and the US in 2014. It is made and distilled in Lancashire.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Mixing politics and wine

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9SN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95