Hillebrand acquires US warehouse and transportation business

By Lisa Riley
Published:  19 December, 2019

Hillebrand has acquired US warehouse and transportation business Royal Logistics and Royal Service Transport (Royal) for an undisclosed sum.

Hillebrand, which has bought the Baltimore-based business in full, said the acquisition was in line with its strategy to “grow the business and continuing the enhancement of our customer service”.

“The acquisition of Royal marks our second in a few months and confirms our strong ambition to grow our business and extend our service portfolio in key markets such as the US. Bringing Royal and its services under the Hillebrand name and into our network strengthens our position and offering as a one-stop logistics partner,” said Cees van Gent, CEO and chairman of the executive board.

Since 2003, Royal has been a trusted partner of Hillebrand, providing services to its recently rebranded Keg & Assets division formally known as Satellite Logistics Group, Inc. This acquisition has allowed Hillebrand to expand its warehouse facilities and distribution capabilities.

Sonny Sponaugle, co-founder of Royal said: “By joining Hillebrand we have the means to provide our employees with opportunities to grow in an industry we are all very passionate about serving.”

Sonny and Janet Sponaugle, VP of operations, will remain on board to support the transition of the business.




