The Samling Hotel receives World of Fine Wine accolade

By Lisa Riley

The Samling Hotel in Ambleside, the Lake District has received a three star accolade by The Word of Fine Wine for the first time.

One of just ninety restaurants in the UK to gain the ranking, the result comes after “intensive work and a significant investment of time” by general manager Oliver Smith and head sommelier, Robert Patla, said the hotel.

The judging process looked at The Samling’s wine list in terms of creativity, relevance to the cuisine, personality, selection and price point.

With over 4,000 candidate restaurants globally and four intensive rounds of judging, the three star award is the highest the journal offers.

To be awarded three stars by the World of Fine Wine was a “true honour”, said Smith

“We’ve worked really hard over the last year to take our wine list to the next level and it is wonderful to have that recognised by such a prestigious accolade. With a world class wine list that enhances our menus by executive head chef, Robby Jenks, I really believe that The Samling has something truly unique to offer guests,” he said.

To gain this award, the sommelier team had worked consistently over the last year to source a full price spectrum of wines as well as some of the world’s very best rare and limited release vintages and would continue to do so, he added.

The hotel’s most notable recent additions have been a 2014 Screaming Eagle from the Napa Valley in California and a 1999 Hill of Grace Australian Shiraz from the Eden Valley in South Australia. It also holds a number of English wines, carrying the full collection of Nyetimber wines.



