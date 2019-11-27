Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Greencroft’s wine canning line goes live

By Lisa Riley
Published:  27 November, 2019

Greencroft Bottling’s wine canning line has gone live at its facility in County Durham.

Boasting filler speed of 17,000 cans per hour and offering both still and carbonated filling for wine, soft drinks and RTDs, the state-of-the -art equipment is the UK’s first large-scale wine canning line, according to Greencroft - a sister company to Lanchester Wines.

The contract wine packer said the new line, in which it has invested £2m and partnered with Ardagh Group Metal Beverage Europe to launch, is initially focusing on 200ml and 250ml slimline cans but is also ready to handle Ardagh’s imminent new 187ml wine can format.

The investment in the new canning line had been “substantial, sourcing the best technology available and taking our time to do it right”, said MD Mark Satchwell.

“We constantly invest in our equipment to guarantee we’re offering the best service possible to our customers and ensure we have the correct technology in place to meet future market demands.

“The can is a format consumers are already familiar with, through soft drinks, beers and ciders, and right now canned wine consumption is growing at a rate of approximately 6% year on year in Western Europe, so we were pleased to collaborate with Ardagh to set up a dedicated wine canning line and be the first to provide for this growing market.”

Among the first customers to use the new facility is Lanchester Wines. “It’s 100% in line with our strategy,” said Mark Roberts, Lanchester Wines’ director of sales. “We’re a family business that has sustainability at its heart.”

Lanchester Wines’ Nika Tiki Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc and Sauvignon Blanc Rosé will be first down the canning line, followed by its Hacienda de Calidad Argentinian Malbec.

Ardagh provided technical support for the line commissioning and set-up, as well as establishing criteria for wine compatibility testing.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Off Trade Sales Manager

...

Vranken Pommery: National Account Executive - Off Trade (Maternity Cover)

...

Marstons: Wine Development Manager

...

North South Wines: Business Development Manager - Online

...

Australian Vintage: Commercial Analyst

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Agustín Trapero on Cebreros DOP: when the terruño talks

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95