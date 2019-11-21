Subscriber login Close [x]
Lidl claims ‘value for money’ supermarket gong but ‘quality slips’

By Lisa Riley
Published:  21 November, 2019

Lidl has been awarded the Wotwine supermarket wine retailer gong based on delivering best value for money for consumers, making it the fourth year in a row for the discounter to claim the title.

Rival Aldi, a close second overall, was highly commended in the annual Wotwine study, which includes the tasting of 1,300 wines by an independent panel of experts led by Christopher Burr MW.

Waitrose, however, ranked top for quality with Lidl “narrowly” in second place - the discounter shared the top spot with Waitrose and M&S in last year’s survey.

“Lidl continues to lead the market in supermarket wine, with another impressive performance. It is clearly not only buying well but also pricing extremely competitively across its range, setting the standard for the sector for value to consumers,” said Rory Maw, director of Wotwine - a review service for supermarket wines.

It was however “extremely disappointing” to see the overall standard slipping, he added.

“An unacceptable 57% of the 150 Lidl wines we tasted represented poor value for money, including 4% which were clearly faulty. Far too many consumers are not getting what they pay for.”

In a change from the 2019 awards, Aldi beat Lidl by a fine margin to claim the Old World Supermarket Wine Retailer crown, while Lidl retained top place for New World wines, with Aldi again highly commended.

“As last year, Wotwine found that, on average, Old World wines outperformed those from the New World for value, defying the popular view that European wines are more expensive," said Maw.

The best value individual wine tasted in this year was Lidl’s L’Archange St Emilion, rated at £14 by Wotwine and on sale at the time of tasting for only £3.99.

Runner-up was Champagne Louis Delaunay Brut NV from Tesco, rated at £28 by Wotwine and available at £14 when tasted.

In third place was Domaine Agly Bio Roussillon Villages 2017, from Co-op, on sale for £10 and rated at £20 by the tasting panel. Lidl, with five, and Aldi, with three, claimed eight of the top 10 places.

Wotwine has tasted over 15,000 supermarket wines and aims to have a rating on over 90% of wines currently on the shelf.


